Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $269,056.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00072815 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002833 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

