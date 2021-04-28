Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.750-14.750 EPS.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 328,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $117.06.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

