Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 1,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $860.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

