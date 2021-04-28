Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.27% from the company’s previous close.

CASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.