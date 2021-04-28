Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). 432,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 504,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.83. The stock has a market cap of £34.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

