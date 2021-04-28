MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

