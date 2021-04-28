MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Earnings on Friday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.