MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Position Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,079 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

