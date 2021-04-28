MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,068,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGTI remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,432,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,798,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

