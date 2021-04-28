Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,213 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

