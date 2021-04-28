Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

