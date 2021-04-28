Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Short Interest Update

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCVT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Mill City Ventures III has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

