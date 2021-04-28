Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.03 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $346.24 or 0.00637095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $35.03 million and $108,148.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00273512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.92 or 0.01030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00729063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,309.36 or 0.99931586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 101,162 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

