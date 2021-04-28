Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $24.55 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and approximately $619,425.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $24.55 or 0.00044874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.08 or 0.01030900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00726832 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.98 or 1.00072269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,407,884 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

