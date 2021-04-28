Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $79,899.03 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

