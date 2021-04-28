Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $507.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,601,626 shares of company stock worth $28,449,170. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.