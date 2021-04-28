Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 55,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 8,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.