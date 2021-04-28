Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $294.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the lowest is $286.50 million. Monro posted sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $71.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

