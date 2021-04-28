Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 441 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.