Montecito Bank & Trust Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

