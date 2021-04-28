Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,631. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

