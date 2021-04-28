Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 3,617 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. 1,666,197 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.27.

