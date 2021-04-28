Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 5,265 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 250,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,229,402. The firm has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

