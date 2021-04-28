Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $575.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.43. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

