Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $562.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.78 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.39, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

