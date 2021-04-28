Moreno Evelyn V Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 623,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

