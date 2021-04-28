Moreno Evelyn V Sells 270 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,798. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

