Morgan Stanley Acquires 16,399 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.