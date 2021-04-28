Morgan Stanley Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. 294,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.