Morgan Stanley Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

