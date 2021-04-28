Morgan Stanley Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $203.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Hubbell stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.77. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,840. Hubbell has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

