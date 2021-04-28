Morgan Stanley Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $78.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $324,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

