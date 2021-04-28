Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 114,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIME. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

