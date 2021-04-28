Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

