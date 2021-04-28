Mosaic Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.1% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $226.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.20.

