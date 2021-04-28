Mosaic Advisors LLC Purchases 914 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

