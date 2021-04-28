Motco Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motco cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Apple by 48.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 940,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,053,000 after purchasing an additional 306,863 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

