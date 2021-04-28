Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.89

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 35204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Mplx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.