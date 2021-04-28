MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYRG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. 61,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,215. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.