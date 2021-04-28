Narwhal Capital Management Has $350,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Okta stock opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.15. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.58 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

