Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.00 Million

Brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce sales of $805.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.03.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $104.38 and a twelve month high of $163.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

