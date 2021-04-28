National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.12 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$9.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.21%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

