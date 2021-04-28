National Bank Financial Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$55.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.67.

TSE FN traded down C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.93. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

