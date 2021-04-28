National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 141.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

NNN opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

