National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.69

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 923668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

