Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 2,660,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Navient alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.