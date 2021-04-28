NCR (NYSE:NCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 3,705,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

