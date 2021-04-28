NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $42.95

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $44.30. NeoGames shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 1,408 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

