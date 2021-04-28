Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

