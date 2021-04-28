New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $20.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.60 to $20.10 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDU. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.98.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

